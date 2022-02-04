Moon Ray: a ray of hope

Rashmi Rajagopal By

Express News Service

For a little over a decade, Jade by Monica and Karishma has been synonymous with modern Indian bridal wear. And their parent company, Chanakya International, an export brand that works with names like Christian Dior and Salvatore Ferragamo, has been in the business for close to 40 years.

Now, Karishma Swali, one of half of the designer duo, adds to the company’s repertoire with a new label—Moon Ray—which moves away from the heavy embellishments and elaborate silhouettes of its sister brand and embraces a more contemporary and comparatively minimal aesthetic.

Conceptualised and created in partnership with Karishma’s 14-year-old daughter Avantika, the label is described as eclectic, timeless, Bohemian, and conscious in more ways than one. About 50 per cent of their profits will go towards not-for-profit organisations that work with children’s education and animal welfare.

“I love art and I think art is a powerful catalyst for a better tomorrow. It all began in 2020 when my doodles turned into more purposeful illustrations and expressions of universal love and compassion. My mum and I dreamt of creative expressions rooted in craft excellence through a conscious fashion line for an ever-evolving community,” says Avantika.

Boasting a comprehensive collection of garments, vegan leather bags and shoes and 22k gold-plated jewellery, the debut collection uses a broad spectrum of craft traditions that include macrame, crochet, applique work, hand painting and tie & dye. While the leather is cruelty-free and vegan, the fabrics they work with are organic cotton, GOTS-certified jersey, raw denim, recycled threads and industry excess.

Avantika’s fun and quirky illustrations can be seen in pieces like the Floating Mee and Connected By Love t-shirts, while other pieces such as the Caista dress and Jenny crochet top are examples of their focus on artisanal craft. Besides midi dresses with embroidered yolks and tees with unique illustrations, their website also features jumpsuits, denim skirts, and shorts, bomber jackets, overcoats, and relaxed fit trousers.

There is also a Made-To-Order section, which places the spotlight on their signature ‘Ray’ embroidery. “Handcrafted using vintage lace techniques and made with organic tapes and microbeads, this embroidery is a modern take on renaissance needle lace techniques, requiring master skills owing to their fine thread craft,” explains Karishma and adds, “Conscious fashion means treading carefully. It is important to stay true to yourself and build a community through meaningful collaborations. We would like to make collections that are futuristic but guided with the wisdom that the past holds through our cultural and craft legacies.”

Rs 750 upwards

Available online