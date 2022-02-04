STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Moon Ray: a ray of hope

And their parent company, Chanakya International, an export brand that works with names like Christian Dior and Salvatore Ferragamo, has been in the business for close to 40 years.

Published: 04th February 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Avantika and Karishma Swali

By Rashmi Rajagopal
Express News Service

For a little over a decade, Jade by Monica and Karishma has been synonymous with modern Indian bridal wear. And their parent company, Chanakya International, an export brand that works with names like Christian Dior and Salvatore Ferragamo, has been in the business for close to 40 years.

Now, Karishma Swali, one of half of the designer duo, adds to the company’s repertoire with a new label—Moon Ray—which moves away from the heavy embellishments and elaborate silhouettes of its sister brand and embraces a more contemporary and comparatively minimal aesthetic.

Conceptualised and created in partnership with Karishma’s 14-year-old daughter Avantika, the label is described as eclectic, timeless, Bohemian, and conscious in more ways than one. About  50 per cent of their profits will go towards not-for-profit organisations that work with children’s education and animal welfare. 

“I love art and I think art is a powerful catalyst for a better tomorrow. It all began in 2020 when my doodles turned into more purposeful illustrations and expressions of universal love and compassion. My mum and I dreamt of creative expressions rooted in craft excellence through a conscious fashion line for an ever-evolving community,” says Avantika.

Boasting a comprehensive collection of garments, vegan leather bags and shoes and 22k gold-plated jewellery, the debut collection uses a broad spectrum of craft traditions that include macrame, crochet, applique work, hand painting and tie & dye. While the leather is cruelty-free and vegan, the fabrics they work with are organic cotton, GOTS-certified jersey, raw denim, recycled threads and industry excess. 

Avantika’s fun and quirky illustrations can be seen in pieces like the Floating Mee and Connected By Love t-shirts, while other pieces such as the Caista dress and Jenny crochet top are examples of their focus on artisanal craft. Besides midi dresses with embroidered yolks and tees with unique illustrations, their website also features jumpsuits, denim skirts, and shorts, bomber jackets, overcoats, and relaxed fit trousers.

There is also a Made-To-Order section, which places the spotlight on their signature ‘Ray’ embroidery. “Handcrafted using vintage lace techniques and made with organic tapes and microbeads, this embroidery is a modern take on renaissance needle lace techniques, requiring master skills owing to their fine thread craft,” explains Karishma and adds, “Conscious fashion means treading carefully. It is important to stay true to yourself and build a community through meaningful collaborations. We would like to make collections that are futuristic but guided with the wisdom that the past holds through our cultural and craft legacies.”

Rs 750 upwards 

Available online

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moon Ray Krishma Swali Avantika Swali
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp