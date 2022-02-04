Restart gyms, lift night curfew, CTI tells Delhi Disaster Management Authority

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) demanding reopening of gyms in the city and lifting of night curfew. According to sources, the DDMA may talk about further minimising the curbs owing to the declining Covid numbers.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal said that fresh cases are decreasing in Delhi. Wednesday’s report recorded 3,028 new cases and a positivity rate of 4.73 per cent. With over 90 per cent beds lying vacant in hospitals, the need of the hour is to give relaxation to other activities prohibited in Delhi.

Goyal said: “Gyms and fitness centres should open, as thousands of staff are facing unemployment. People who take care of fitness are also not able to exercise. If the body is healthy, then immunity will also be good.” He spoke about lifting the night curfew. “Cinema, restaurant and bar owners have to wrap up quickly, due to which they are facing a major financial loss,” he added.

The Delhi Gym Association also put forth their request to let gyms re-open in the upcoming DDMA meeting. “Five lakh people are dependent on gyms in Delhi. Gym owners have suffered immense financial losses in the lockdown and are under financial debt.”

The CTI also wants exhibition and event industries to open. “If there is purchase, the government also gets revenue,” Goyal pointed out. The CTI has also sought permission for limited passengers to stand and travel in metros and buses.