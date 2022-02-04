Rishaad Chaudhry: tunes of Empathy

Dyuti Roy By

Rishaad Chaudhry from Gurugram shares that being stuck at home during the pandemic-induced lockdown was a major reason for the 20-year-old artist to seriously pursue a career in music.

Rishaad’s latest single, Sad Reel, showcases his constant need to experiment and explore diverse genres in music. The song blends hip hop and rap and is the artiste’s comment on the overdose of digital life during the pandemic. Focusing on self-doubt, anxiety, and the loss of physical relationships, the song is a coming-of-age tale.

In this week’s Soundscape, we speak to Rishaad about his inspiration behind Sad Reel and more.

Excerpts…

If not a musician, what would you be?

I would still stay in this creative space of music. If I don’t become a musician I would still do my

part in helping and managing talented creators to get recognised.

Sad Reel falls in the hip hop and rap space. Tell us more about blending these genres.

Blending hip-hop and rap also allows the union of Hindi and English lyrics, which is especially appealing to today’s generation. I want to incorporate Hindi lyrics and music as this will help most of the people in India strongly relate to my words and my music.

The song hints at trust

issues and a disconnect between showing emotions virtually and in real life. What is the story behind it?

This song is about insecurities, pain, and love. It’s a story that I think a lot of people will be able to relate to. It was inspired by personal relationships and friendships, which led to heartbreak and resulted in a lot of trust issues.

What was your thought process while creating Sad Reel?

I wanted to create an impact on the listeners and let them know that they were not alone. The song reflects all the times in our lives when those who we were most attached to ended up betraying us and only claimed to love us. This love is fake and temporary, leading to anxiety and hurt that is never easy to come back from. This thought process was driven by reality and this reality was reflected into words.

The song mentions ’the words I write, heal me up...’. Is it just the lyrics you write that are healing, or is the music also therapeutic?

The lyrics are meant to be healing as well as the music, which of course has its own language. They are meant for an individual to know that pain and hurt is real, and that while it can overwhelm you, it is most important to know that you are not alone. It provides a sense of solidarity and hope.

What’s in the pipeline?

Right now, I am releasing content on Instagram, which includes remixes and snippets of my own songs. I will also be releasing my latest song Khafa on February 23.

