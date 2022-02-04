STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools and colleges in Delhi to reopen from February 7, night curfew duration reduced

With the reduced duration of night curfew, restaurants and bars will now be allowed to open till 11 pm

Published: 04th February 2022 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

schools, students, classroom, school reopening

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| ANI)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bringing cheer to the students and parents' fraternity across the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday decided to reopen all educational institutes in the city from February 7.

The decision was taken at the Covid review meeting held on Friday. The meeting was chaired by the Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while addressing the media stated that the meeting has decided to reopen schools, colleges, coaching institutes and gyms in Delhi. The DDMA has also reduced the duration of night curfew by one hour (between 11 pm and 5 am).

Sisodia said that considering the declining Covid numbers, the Delhi government has taken seven important decisions keeping in mind the demands of parents, students, gym associations and restaurant owners who were forced to close their restaurants before 10 pm.

With the reduced duration of night curfew, restaurants and bars will now be allowed to open till 11 pm.

In Delhi, schools will reopen in a phased manner. Schools for classes 9-12 will reopen from February 7. Sisodia said that hybrid classes will continue and the online mode will also be available. Meanwhile, schools will make sure that teachers who aren't vaccinated will not be permitted.

"However, all colleges will reopen with no online classes from February 7. The colleges will now return to offline mode with strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour. Similarly, coaching centres will also be allowed to resume their offline classes," said Sisodia.

DDMA also allowed all offices to function with 100 percent attendance in Delhi.

Gyms, spas and swimming pools have also been allowed to reopen. Sisodia said that students who were worried about their swimming competitions can now practise and participate.

The DDMA while considering the demands of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) also permitted B2B exhibitions to be organised across the city.

