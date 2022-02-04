Staff to be ‘adjusted’ after merger of four government-run film and media units

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the merger of four film media units, Films Division (FD), National Film Archive of India (NFAI), Children’s Film Society of India (CFSI), and Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) — with National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), all employees of the institutions will be ‘adjusted’ in the corporation as per rules.

This was the response of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur in Rajya Sabha on Thursday to the queries raised by Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar. Sircar, a retired IAS officer, who served as the secretary in the ministry of culture from 2008 to 2012, sought to know whether the government is winding up the four bodies and also the fate of their employees.

“The government decided to merge four film media units namely, Films Division, National Film Archive of India, Directorate of Film Festivals and Children’s Film Society of India with National Film Development Corporation, by expanding the Memorandum of Articles of Association of NFDC, which will then carry out all the activities hitherto performed by them, and consequential action required to be taken, including the closure of these four film media units,” said the ministry.