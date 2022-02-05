Protest of Delhi's Dayanand hospital doctors enters Day 2

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The doctors and healthcare workers of MCD-run Swami Dayanand Hospital continued with their strike on Friday where they demanded for their pending salaries which have not been dispersed to them for the last four months.

The doctors, nursing staff and Class C employees also took out a protest march from the hospital campus till GTB Hospital where they raised slogans like “We want justice,” “Hum sab ek hain (We are united),” and carried banners which said ‘no pay no work’.Due to the ongoing protest, the Medical Superintendent of Swami Dayanand Hospital on Thursday had threatened the protesting doctors to resume duties or face terminations.

In a circular, the attendance of resident doctors who participated in the strike on February 3 was marked as absent and the circular stated that all the junior residents and senior residents would be terminated with effect from February 4.

However, officials of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) clarified that no doctor has been terminated from service and that the municipal body was sensitive towards the interests of its employees and would pay the doctors and staff as soon as funds became available. The corporation stated that it is going through a financial crunch and the pending salaries will be paid in May.

“EDMC is going through a major financial crunch and even in this difficult time, we are sensitive towards the interests of our employees. The doctors of Swami Dayanand Hospital will be given their salaries for February and March on time. Their salary arrears will be paid in May as per the availability of funds,” said EDMC commissioner Vikas Anand.

According to EDMC Mayor Shyam Sunder Agarwal, the Delhi government has not sent them the funds and they are also undergoing a major fund crunch due to Covid-19. “Our house tax revenue which was expected to generate a sum of Rs 400 crore could get us only 175 crore,” added Agarwal. The government every year provides 12.50 per cent of the total income to the municipal corporations.

Meanwhile, the leader of opposition in the BJP-led EDMC and AAP councillor Manoj Tyagi on Friday extended his support and joined the doctors’ protest.