Cases below 2,000 for second straight day in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The single-day rise in new cases of Covid-19 in the national capital has gone below the 2,000-mark for two consecutive days.On Saturday, a total of 1,604 fresh cases were reported in the capital while on Sunday a total of 1,410 cases were reported. This comes as good news as the daily positive cases have been on the slide from February 1 when a total of 2,683 cases were reported.

According to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government, the number of deaths have also reduced from February 1 and 2 when a total of 27 deaths were recorded on both days. On Sunday, the number reduced to half with 14 deaths reported. Seventeen fatalities were recorded on Saturday.

The hospitalisation rate also decreased, with 975 patients admitted in hospitals in the capital as on Sunday, as per the data in the health bulletin.The peak in the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi pandemic was reported on January 13 with 28,867 fresh cases and the highest number of fatalities were reported on January 22 with 45 deaths.

Since January 13, the cases have declined and deaths also followed a downward trend with exceptions for a few days.While the city witnesses a downfall in numbers, schools, colleges and coaching institutes are all set to open from today as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order.

Phased reopening of schools

Schools are reopening in phases – classes IX to XII can run from today – and teachers who aren’t vaccinated can’t take classes. classes from nursery to VIII will resume from February 14.Many teachers and parents pointed out that the attendance was thin when schools were last reopened due to the online teaching option and it will be difficult to make up for the learning losses if physical classes are not completely resumed.

‘It was high time that schools reopen but the way they have talked about running schools both online and offline, it would’ve been better if they would’ve done it all offline just like they did for colleges. Students were waiting eagerly,” said R C Jain, President of Delhi State Public School’s Management Association.

The DDMA also allowed gyms, swimming pools and spas to reopen from Monday.

According to gym association president Chirag Sethi, all gyms in Delhi will assure that all the SOP’S are followed and everyone in the gym follows covid appropriate behaviour.Offices are also set to start work with 100 per cent attendance and people driving cars alone need not wear masks.