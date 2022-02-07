STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doesn't suit PM to indulge in politics over people's suffering: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Narendra Modi

Tagging a clip of PM Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha address, Arvind Kejriwal called his statement 'completely false'.

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed as "false" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament about the city government asking the people to leave the national capital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the Parliament, Modi accused the Delhi government of using microphones and going to residential areas telling people to leave.

Tagging a clip of Modi's Lok Sabha address, Kejriwal called his statement "completely false".

"The Prime Minister's statement is completely false. The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive towards those who bore the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and those who lost their loved ones at that time. It doesn't suit the PM to indulge in politics over the suffering of the people," he tweeted in Hindi.

