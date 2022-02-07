Six-day strike ends as resident doctors of Dayanand Hospital get assurances

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The resident doctors of Swami Dayanand Hospital in Delhi on Sunday called off the six-day long strike they held against the institution management for the non-payment of salaries. According to the doctors, they have been assured that their dues will be cleared before the month of March.

According to Dr Atul Jain, president of the Resident Doctors Association, Swami Dayanand Hospital, “In a meeting, we were assured that all the dues will be cleared before March and a month’s salary will be provided to us before February 15.”

Dr Atul said that during the meeting it was also promised that no doctors will be penalised and all the terminations announced by the medical superintendent through a circular a few days back will be considered as null and void.

In a meeting to be held on Monday, the officials will also announce if the strike period will be considered as duty period or not. “We are satisfied with the promises,” said Dr Atul.The Resident Doctors Association also announced the press release where they informed about the calling off of the strike on Sunday.

“This is to inform that as per the meeting held with DHA, Standing Committee Chairman, Nigam Parshad East MCD, Additional MS SDN Hospital and as per assurance given by them in written, it has been decided by RDA SDNH in unison with consultants & other employees of the hospital who all were together on strike due to nonpayment of salaries that we shall resume all hospital services with effect from 4 pm on 06/02/2022,” said the association.