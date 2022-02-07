The golden voice of inspiration

By Express News Service

When you hear the sobriquet ‘Nightingale of India’, the only person who comes to mind is Lata Mangeshkar. The playback singer (92), who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday, was a pivotal figure in the Indian music industry. Lending her unique voice to some of the most popular melodies of the Golden Age of Hindi Cinema and beyond, Mangeshkar has inspired generations of musicians and music lovers. Five singers from the Indian music fraternity tell us what makes Mangeshkar an eternal icon.

Jonita Gandhi

The music industry has lost a godmother today. I started my journey with Lataji as my first guru without her knowing. Lag Ja Gale will always have a special place in my life because it was the song I opened the Sonu Nigam’s ‘Klose To My Heart’ 2012 tour with. Aji Rooth Kar is a song my mother requests whenever we are jamming at home. There is an extra special connection I have with these songs.

Harshdeep Kaur

Lataji was my introduction to music. I have grown up listening to her songs; it was like a syllabus for me. To sing in perfect pitch, rhythm, and feel is what I have learnt from her. The first song I sang on stage was Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo, a song by her. It was my good fortune that, when she spoke to me on the phone recently, she told me how much she loves listening to my voice in Ik Onkar. She gave me her blessings. I was awestruck by her humility and warmth. It’s indeed the saddest day in music. Lataji was not just a voice... she was music, she was perfection, she was an institution in music! There will never be another Lata Mangeshkar.

Shilpa Rao

It is a huge loss to us all. Lataji, thank you for showing us the path of learning and worshipping music. Our youth must learn from you how to uphold music in its true form. My favourite album by her would be Pakeezah. Over the years, we need to look at what Lataji has sung and for that, we need to learn and practise music. It is a beautiful connection that one forms with practise. It is a much deeper connection that one feels if they keep learning and practising. She was an institution of music, and her connection with music was external. This is what she stands for, and the youth must learn this from her.

Jasleen Royal

Lata Mangeshkar had this unmatched hold over her craft. The soul she poured into every song of hers is what made them so special and incomparable, making her songs and voice timeless. Her songs have been such an important part of my upbringing. I can’t pick one, but slow dancing to Lag Ja Gale will always remain special. Luka Chuppi from Rang De Basanti remains one of my most favourite songs of all time. I get teary-eyed every time I listen to it. Her voice just pierces through my heart.

Shibani Kashyap

I think Lata Mangeshkar is an institution in music by herself. If you just start practising, every song of hers is riyaaz and a learning in itself. The fact that her career spans 70 glorious years is a huge achievement. To me she is the epitome of music, and I would define her as a reincarnation of Goddess Saraswati. I had wanted to be a singer since childhood and the only musician who I would religiously follow was her. I remember going to one of her concerts. I ran to get her autograph; she signed the paper and put her hand on my head. I will never forget that moment. Lag Ja Gale is one of my favourite songs. It is a song I do not want to re-sing because I think no one can ever sing it as beautifully as she has.