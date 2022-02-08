STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blackboards come to life after two years

Classes 9-12 students resume physical attendance in most schools; parents and teachers happy on opening day.

Published: 08th February 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Education Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with students after schools reopened on Monday | shekhar yadav

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Students’, teachers’ and parents experienced much awaited relief after the physical reopening of Classes 9-12 in many Delhi schools on Monday. City schools were seen following Covid protocols on Day 1 as shared by the Delhi government while welcoming the students inside the campus. The body temperatures were being checked and students were encouraged to use sanitizers and follow social distancing while attending the assemblies or even during the lunch time.

Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Educationist & Chairperson of DLF Foundation Schools and Scholarship Programme, said, “It was wonderful to see schools coming to life as students returned to the classrooms. This was imperative for their social and emotional well-being. Most of our students are vaccinated, and the schools followed Covid protocols such as social distancing, checking temperatures upon entry to the school building, etc.”

Mohammad Rayan, student from Bal Bhavan Public School, Mayur Vihar Phase II, said, “It was quite emotional to wear the school uniform in the morning after the longest break ever. The excitement to meet our teachers and friends, share tiffin boxes, was writ large on our faces.” Meanwhile Ayaan Javed, a Class 10 student, said, “Students had bought cakes and flowers and it seemed like the first day of the school. We did a bit of revision at the school and had fun together.”

Vipul Yadav, a parent, sounded relieved: “I am extremely happy to see my son waking up early, having breakfast in time and getting ready for school after so long. The children otherwise had forgotten about the school cycle. The timings and the duration of studies were not in coordination at all.” Another parent, Javed Akhter, reiterated, “At least now, students will open books for real, study for offline exams, get to meet their teachers and get evaluated for overall performance. Hope schools continue to stay open with no Covid scare.”

The schools for nursery to Class 8 will reopen next week: February 14. The nursery KG and some Class 1 students will have a classroom experience for the first time. The Director of Education, tweeted, “It’s extremely heartening to see our students back on campus. While we are excited to resume practical exposure, it’s equally important to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour.” The director of education also urged the students to wear masks, maintain distance and get vaccinated.

