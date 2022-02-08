STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court seeks Delhi Police report on plea seeking FIR against Sudarshan TV editor Suresh Chavhanke for hate speech

The plea claimed that Suresh Chavhanke was exhorting for a 'Hindu Rashtra' by administering oaths to their members to go to any extent including killing people.

Published: 08th February 2022 08:12 PM

Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke

Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court here has directed Delhi Police to file an action taken report (ATR) within a month in a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Sudarshan TV editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke for allegedly making hate speeches at an event here.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana directed the police to file the ATR in a proceeding held through video conferencing on February 7.

The plea, filed by Vikas Kangra, alleged that Chavhanke made a "derogatory hate speech with a criminal motive of not (just) striking feelings of hatred, ill-will, and enmity against all communities of India, other than the upper caste Hindu community, but also with an intent to strike terror in their minds."

"Let ATR be called from concerned SHO for March 5," the court said.

The applicant claimed that Chavhanke administered an “aggressive, hostile, and terrorising oath” to the crowd gathered at the place of incident at an event organised by the Hindu Yuva Vahini.

The plea further claimed that Chavhanke was exhorting for a “Hindu Rashtra” by administering oaths to their members to go to any extent including killing people.

It claimed that the accused was promoting "hatred, animosity, and hostility against all communities of India, including religious minorities and members of Scheduled Caste communities, other than the so called upper caste communities which hold the dominant positions in the varna vyavastha as prescribed in Manusmriti, the cornerstone of the concept of Hindu Rashtra."

This conspiracy is being implemented by their repeated deliberate acts of undermining and insulting the Constitution of India, of attempting to overawe, by means of criminal force, the government established by law in India, and of bringing into hatred, and giving rise to disaffection against, the government established by law in India, the plea alleged.

"Further, the Accused persons are exhorting, advocating, abetting, inciting, and facilitating, for the purpose of establishing 'Hindu Rashtra', including by administering oaths to their members and followers, to go to any extent, including killing people.

"The accused persons are denigrating and promoting enmity, hatred, and ill-will against members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as 'Hindu Rashtra' is synonymous with establishment of Varna Vyavastha as per Manusmriti, in place of the Constitution of India which is deeply revered by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of India," it added.

TAGS
Delhi Police  Delhi Suresh Chavhanke Sudarshan TV
