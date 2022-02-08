STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Doctors at private hospital in Delhi remove 5-kilo tumour using 'sandwich therapy'

Dr Dhir said that the tumour had grown so huge that it had displaced his intestines to the left side of his body. The patient was then administered the right medication to shrink the cancer.

Published: 08th February 2022 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Doctors at Sir Gangaram Hospital successfully operated on a cancer patient by removing a 5 kilo tumour using a special downstream therapy. During the surgery, the doctors took out the 62 cm long tumour that was first reduced to 42 cm and then weaned out. 

According to the doctor Ushast Dhir, Consultant in the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation at the hospital, his team decided to first shrink the tumour using special downstream therapy as there was a huge risk of the entire stomach getting ruptured or coming out, which could have made it difficult for him to eat, and even turn fatal.

“The 45-year-old patient from Delhi had come to us in July last year with abdominal pain. He was unable to eat anything and his stomach felt full all the time. After several tests it was concluded that he has a massive tumour in his stomach. The tumour was reaching to the large intestines, spleen, diaphragm, and a part of the liver,” explained Dr Dhir in detail. 

Dr Dhir added that the tumour had grown so huge that it had displaced his intestines to the left side of his body. The patient was then administered the right medication to shrink the cancer.  “We followed special downstream therapy, known as sandwich therapy, and kept him under observation. When the tumour reduced to 42 cm, we decided to perform the surgery,” said Dr Dhir. 

Sandwich therapy is adjuvant chemo-radiotherapy in the “sandwich” method for high risk endometrial cancer. It has been described as consisting of initial chemotherapy of limited duration, followed by radiotherapy, and then subsequent consolidation chemotherapy again. The patient stayed for the surgery and was released from the hospital after five days after showing signs of recovery. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gangaram Hospital
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp