DU guards beat three women at protest site: SFI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists who were leading the protests for the reopening of the campus were allegedly assaulted by the guards at Delhi University (DU) Vice Chancellor’s office.

The activists had started a sit-in inside the gates, waiting for a notice for the DU administration for the reopening of the campuses. Some activists who were trying to bring in blankets to spend the cold night were assaulted by the guards. They were also detained by the police. Three women activists, Prachi, Nancy and Adrija were manhandled by male police officers, claimed a release issued by the SFI.

“We were trying to bring in blankets to spend the cold night here, but we were manhandled by male officers,” said Prachi. SFI Delhi President Sumit Kataria said: “The way the officers have dealt with SFI activists is shameful. DU VC is responsible for this mistreatment.” Sooraj Elamon, SFI DU activist said that the protest would go on. “We are calling for a North Campus chakka jaam tomorrow. The fight will go on,” said Sooraj.

The students hung an ‘Out of Service’ placard on the gate of the VC office. The SFI said over 400 students took part in the demonstration. “The frustration of students is quite evident. The VC must address the situation in the next two days or else we would have to break the locks on our classrooms ourselves,” said Ankit Birpali, SFI Hindu College Secretary.

“We decided we must act to send a message in support of students. Hence, we boycotted online classes today,” said Arushi Sharma, a student of Miranda House.