STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DU guards beat three women at protest site: SFI

The activists had started a sit-in inside the gates, waiting for a notice for the DU administration for the reopening of the campuses.

Published: 08th February 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Over 400 students took part in the demonstration | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists who were leading the protests for the reopening of the campus were allegedly assaulted by the guards at Delhi University (DU) Vice Chancellor’s office. 

The activists had started a sit-in inside the gates, waiting for a notice for the DU administration for the reopening of the campuses. Some activists who were trying to bring in blankets to spend the cold night were assaulted by the guards. They were also detained by the police. Three women activists, Prachi, Nancy and Adrija were manhandled by male police officers, claimed a release issued by the SFI. 

“We were trying to bring in blankets to spend the cold night here, but we were manhandled by male officers,” said Prachi. SFI Delhi President Sumit Kataria said: “The way the officers have dealt with SFI activists is shameful. DU VC is responsible for this mistreatment.” Sooraj Elamon, SFI DU activist said that the protest would go on. “We are calling for a North Campus chakka jaam tomorrow. The fight will go on,” said Sooraj.

The students hung an ‘Out of Service’ placard on the gate of the VC office. The SFI said over 400 students took part in the demonstration. “The frustration of students is quite evident. The VC must address the situation in the next two days or else we would have to break the locks on our classrooms ourselves,” said Ankit Birpali, SFI Hindu College Secretary. 

“We decided we must act to send a message in support of students. Hence, we boycotted online classes today,” said Arushi Sharma, a student of Miranda House.      

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SFI Students Federation Delhi University DU
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp