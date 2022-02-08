IP College: Commemorating a grand past

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

If one were to thumb through the student enrollment records of Indraprastha (IP) College for Women beyond 1947, one would observe a stark increase in the annual admissions over the years. This rise can be partially attributed to the partition. “Post partition, a number of women who were pursuing higher education moved from undivided Punjab to Delhi. Their education was hampered but the college permitted those women to continue their education here and procure their degree,” shared Dr Babli Moitra Saraf, Principal, IP College.

Situated in Civil Lines, the historically significant, lush green campus of IP College boasts a legacy that dates back to 1924. As the oldest college for women in Delhi, its contribution to promoting education for women in India has been noteworthy. The premier institution completed 99 years of its inauguration on Monday, in commemoration of which, the college hosted an annual day ceremony.

Dr Babli Moitra Saraf,

lighting the lamp

Space for empowerment

The event was organised in the presence of the chief guest Professor Yogesh Singh, Vice-chancellor of Delhi University; Dr Narayni Gupta, historian, scholar, and alumna of IP College; and Professor Ashwini Shankar, chairperson of the governing body of the college.

It commenced with a lamp lighting ceremony, followed by speeches by the guests and the principal. Professor Singh addressed the gathering and highlighted the contribution of this college to promoting female literacy. He said, “IP College has become a reputed institution because of the hard work of its teachers. The college has produced alumni who have done great in all walks of life. The institute has done remarkably well in promoting quality education for women.”

The panel unveiled the annual magazine Aaroh, a heritage calendar, and a commemorative silver coin to mark the milestone. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony.

A glorious history

Endorsing ideological liberty and leadership, IP College has been at the foreground of the women’s liberation movement. The history of this college brims with many accounts that exhibit its spirit. For instance, the swimming pool—it is the only women’s institution to have a swimming pool on campus—was dug out by the college students as a symbol of protest in 1950. IP College also fostered the theatre movement by addressing issues such as dowry and bride burning. Every corner of this college delineates accounts of its politically and socially-charged past.

“There are these interesting intersections that enrich our legacy, our heritage, and our sense of what the college is, was, and perhaps will be in the future,” concluded the principal.