Students protest at Delhi University's North Campus to demand resumption of offline classes

Day-long protests had also been organised outside the Delhi University VC's office on Monday over the same issue and the police had to remove the protesters.

Published: 08th February 2022 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Student activists shout slogans during a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University

Student activists shout slogans during a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI; Various student organisations held protests at the Delhi University's North Campus on Tuesday amid heavy police presence to demand the resumption of offline classes. Day-long protests had also been organised outside the DU VC's office on Monday over the same issue. In the evening, the police had removed the protesters.

On Tuesday, the protesters belonging to various student bodies like the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association among others, demanded the reopening of the campus and also protested against the alleged ''manhandling'' of protesters by police on Monday.

Police had earlier dismissed these allegations. In South Campus, RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest to demand the resumption of offline teaching. On Wednesday, the organisation will protest outside the Academic Council meeting to press their demand of resumption of offline teaching.

