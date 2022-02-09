Connecting through verses and voices

Anjani Chadha By

What would an engineer, an architect, and a banker do in the same room? Read poetry. Words can create magic, and when one weaves words into stories and poetry, they help forge a deep connection. The Delhiwallah Poetry Collective (DPC), an initiative by Punjabi Bagh resident Rajiv Narang, has been trying to create stronger bonds through poetry since 2018.

A community of ‘poetry lovers’, DPC has been instrumental in bringing together people from different backgrounds and uniting them in their love of poems. “It is a conscious choice to call this a place for poetry lovers and not poets. Till date, I am surprised by how people from diverse backgrounds have joined us,” shares Narang.

Seeking solace

When Narang moved from Malaysia to Delhi in 2018, he started actively looking out for people with an interest in poetry, and places where one could read and share it—the self-confessed bathroom poet had launched a similar venture in Malaysia. It was his search for a community that encouraged him to create his own. Over the years, DPC has become a community that’s growing gradually; it started with five members and now has about 200.

Till 2019, members of DPC would meet on the last Saturday of every month at a designated spot—the cafe situated in the British Council premises, Connaught Place. The agenda was simple; narrating and discussing poems, both self-written and by other poets. The pandemic-induced lockdown compelled them to move operations online, which helped open avenues for individuals from other states and countries to join the community.

Expanding boundaries

The foundation of this community lies in inclusivity; aspects such as language, geography, gender, among others, do not act as a barrier in providing poetry lovers a space to voice their ideas. Sharing his thoughts, Cyrus Vesuvala—a retired architect from Gurugram, who is passionate about songwriting—says, “I never saw myself as a poet. I always considered myself a songwriter. Around 2010, I realised that my work can be considered poetry too, so I started joining poetry clubs.

Honestly, DPC has been kind enough to consider me one of them.” Another member, Gunika Virlley, a teacher from Noida who joined DPC in 2019, adds, “The strength of this group lies in appreciation without judgment. This is what pushed my limits to write better than I was doing.”

Catering to an audience of diverse backgrounds has also allowed their team foster an environment that focuses on appreciating the works of others. “Anything you write has your emotions attached to it,” shares Vriti Sharma, a member since 2018.

Transcending mediums

As an offshoot of DPC, Narang and his team also publish an offbeat literary magazine titled Asian Extracts. This magazine calls for submissions of literary pieces in any format and artworks from all Asian countries—they have received contributions from Iran, Pakistan, China, and Malaysia.

Another project is their year-end anthology in which they publish self-written poems by community members. “One is always surprised at what intelligent people hide under the pillow. The number of poets who turned up was surprising [at first]. There seems to be a poet in every house,” shares Narang. Through DPC, the members seek to nurture love and respect towards poetry.