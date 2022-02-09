EDMC mayor writes to L-G over ruckus in house

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ruckus prevailed in the BJP-led EDMC House on Tuesday as members of opposition staged a protest over civic issues during the proceedings, even as East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking “strict action” against those who “violated the sanctity of the House”.

He also wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the behaviour of AAP members raised a “question mark” over their working style. The House was convened to finalise the annual EDMC budget. In a video, circulating on social media, a councillor can be seen standing in the Well of the House and banging on the dais of the mayor from below, while another one held a placard bearing an allegation—Bhrast adhikariyon ko mayor ka sarankshan (corrupt officials being shielded by mayor).

“When I said, ‘today’s House was to discuss and finalise the EDMC budget’ they started throwing disposable glasses towards the dais, and some even climbed atop the dais,” the mayor said. The mayor alleged that in the last five years, the behaviour of AAP councillors had been “extremely undemocratic and indecent” and that is why many of them were suspended from the House last year.