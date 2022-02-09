STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

EDMC mayor writes to L-G over ruckus in house

He also wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the behaviour of AAP members raised a “question mark” over their working style.

Published: 09th February 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-elected East Delhi mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal

Newly-elected East Delhi mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal. (Photo| Twitter/ @ShyamAgarwalBJP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ruckus prevailed in the BJP-led EDMC House on Tuesday as members of opposition staged a protest over civic issues during the proceedings, even as East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking “strict action” against those who “violated the sanctity of the House”.

He also wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said the behaviour of AAP members raised a “question mark” over their working style. The House was convened to finalise the annual EDMC budget. In a video, circulating on social media, a councillor can be seen standing in the Well of the House and banging on the dais of the mayor from below, while another one held a placard bearing an allegation—Bhrast adhikariyon ko mayor ka sarankshan (corrupt officials being shielded by mayor).

“When I said, ‘today’s House was to discuss and finalise the EDMC budget’ they started throwing disposable glasses towards the dais, and some even climbed atop the dais,” the mayor said. The mayor alleged that in the last five years, the behaviour of AAP councillors had been “extremely undemocratic and indecent” and that is why many of them were suspended from the House last year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP EDMC House Delhi mayor
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp