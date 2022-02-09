In Noida, Tharoor says vote against regressive policies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The assembly elections are to determine if the people of Uttar Pradesh want to reject the ‘misrule’ of last five years in the state and send a message to those ruling in Delhi and pushing ‘regressive’ policies, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Tuesday.

Making his debut in the Uttar Pradesh poll campaign from Noida, the Lok Sabha MP told people ‘not to underestimate’ the elections as he stressed that political developments in the state have a ‘resonance and impact’ throughout the country.

Interacting with a group of city residents, Tharoor, who was batting for Congress’ Noida candidate Pankhuri Pathak, said even though people have a single vote to cast but its importance is multi-pronged.

“Your first vote is to elect who is going to be your voice in the assembly and who is going to look after your interests. Your second vote is to help determine who forms the government in Uttar Pradesh in the aftermath of these elections,” Tharoor said.“Your third vote is actually to send a message to those who are ruling in Delhi,” he said.

Yogi failed to manage COVID-19, his language ‘chauraha chhap’: AAP

Noida: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday hit out at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath alleging mismanagement by him during the Covid pandemic. AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh slammed Adityanath for his “indecent” remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, equating his expressions with those of a “chauraha chhap neta”. While dubbing Adityanath’s remarks as those of a “chauraha chhap neta”, Singh, also the in-charge of his party’s affairs in UP, asserted that his own remarks were “befitting” a chief minister who utters words like “garmi nikaal denge” and “thok denge”. The attack came a day after Adityanath and Kejriwal got engaged in an online spat.