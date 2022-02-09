STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Junior doctor shot at near RTR Hospital 

Medico has a close shave as bullet fired by unidentified assailants brushes past his chin, no arrests made so far

gun, fire arms, attack, gunman

Representational Image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  It was a close shave literally for a junior resident doctor as a bullet fired by unidentified assailants brushed past his chin outside RTR Hospital here on Monday night. Police said the medico, 
identified as Hemant (26), fell off while dodging the bullet and received a lacerating mark on his chin. 
The police said Hemant is presently under treatment and is be out of danger. 

On Monday night, the doctor was standing outside the hospital when unknown assailants arrived in a car, shot at him and fled from the spot, police said. Even though locals and the guards of the hospital tried to stop the accused, they sped away in a flash of light after the incident. Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, the police said, adding that all angles are being looked into to ascertain the exact cause of firing.

The footage of CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the hospital premises are being scanned to identify the suspects, the police said. The statement of the injured doctor will be recorded once he is declared fit, they said. No arrests have been made so far and the accused are absconding, the police said. 

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Delhi Police said: “An incident of firing upon a resident doctor has been reported from RTR Hospital, JP Kalan. The victim is undergoing treatment at hospital and is stable. A case under attempt to murder and Arms Act has been registered and multiple teams formed to nab the culprits.” 
The incident  has sent shockwaves among the medical fraternity and the patients at the hospital. “We are extremely scared. We are living constantly in fear. Our lives are in danger,” said a junior resident doctor. 

