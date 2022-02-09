Most Covid victims had heart & renal problems

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Heart and renal ailments were the two prominent co-morbid conditions in the patients who lost their life after testing Covid positive, according to a report released by the Delhi government.

Of the total 853 deaths in hospitals reported between January 12 and February 7, the audit committee set up by the health department found 778 patients had severe co-morbid conditions. While 157 patients had heart disease and 148 had chronic kidney disorders, another 155 had other immunology-related illnesses like HIV and morbid obesity. As many as 98 of the deceased suffered from lung disease, followed by 78 liver, 62 cancer, 43 TB patients while 45 had neuro-related issues, the audit stated.

Doctors have been stating that chronic kidney disease, cancer and HIV are the three prominent comorbid conditions, which turned fatal for the Covid-infected in third wave. “We cannot say that Covid took the lives of these patients... These are patients who could have died despite the pandemic but with frequent hospital visits, they caught Covid and had to be shifted to Covid ward,” said a doctor deployed in the Covid ward of Lok Nayak Hospital.

“Chronic kidney patients have to move around a lot for dialysis while cancer patients for chemotherapy. HIV patients have weak immunity. With the severity of disease, the strength of the body goes away and viruses easily enter the body. The patients who lost their lives were those who were being shifted in and out of hospitals on a regular basis and thereby got infected with Covid.”

Many of these patients with comorbid conditions were also not vaccinated which made the situation grave, the doctor said, adding that the booster shot was also initiated very late leading to more deaths. As per the audit committee’s data, two per cent Covid patients were brought dead while 1 per cent met with an accident and later caught Covid during treatment. On Tuesday, 12 deaths were reported. The daily Covid toll has been reducing considering that 27 deaths were reported in the beginning of February.

The state government constituted the death audit committee comprising three doctors who were empowered to audit each Covid death in government and private hospitals in the national capital before releasing data. All hospitals were directed to report such deaths along with a copy of the case sheet for the audit.