STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 5,500 posts of constables lying vacant in Delhi police stations: Government

Of the sanctioned strength for police constables, 5,543 posts are currently lying vacant, he said replying to a written question.

Published: 09th February 2022 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2022 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

A homeguard with Telangana police acted swiftly and saved the life of a woman who attempted suicide

Illustration used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 5,500 posts of constables were lying vacant in the police stations of Delhi, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

Rai said in Rajya Sabha that there are 224 police stations in the national capital with a sanctioned strength of 21,244 constables.

Of the sanctioned strength for police constables, 5,543 posts are currently lying vacant, he said replying to a written question. The minister said the vacancies arose due to several reasons, including retirements.

He said creation of new posts is a dynamic process and accordingly filling up vacancies is also a continuous process. The Delhi Police has already initiated a recruitment process to fill up the vacant posts, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nityanand Rai Union Minister
India Matters
Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers issue to Chief Justice, suggests constitution of larger bench
Atul Garg, Srikant Sharma, Suresh Rana and Kapildev Agarwal
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
he line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York. (Photo | AP)
iPhone to accept tap-to-pay with no requirement of additional hardware
Image of people working from home used for representational purpose.
Gadag techies refuse to lift mouse, drop plough as WFH season comes to end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp