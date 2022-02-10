STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

700 Delhi Jal Board contract staffers regularised

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Never in the history of Delhi, has any past government regularised contractual workers on such a scale.”

Published: 10th February 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Going against nationwide trends of privatisation and decreasing permanent employees, the Kejriwal government on Wednesday regularised 700 contractual staffers of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal personally administered the regularisation of the employees and even handed certificates to them on the occasion.

Kejriwal said: “This is a landmark step taken by the government. This mass regularisation is a first in the country. Never in the history of Delhi, has any past government regularised contractual workers on such a scale.” The chief minister said: “All 700 regularised employees will work twice as hard now that they have a sense of security. We have busted the myth that regular employees don’t deliver well on their duties. The Delhi government is a prime example of this feat.”

Talking about the mettle of the government employees and their image in society, the CM said, “We transformed the schools in Delhi and brought about a revolution in the field of education. The progress that has taken place in the education sector was not done by us, but by the excellent government school teachers and headmasters. They are all government employees who have worked wonders in order to reform our government.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board DJB Arvind Kejriwal Contractual workers
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp