700 Delhi Jal Board contract staffers regularised

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Going against nationwide trends of privatisation and decreasing permanent employees, the Kejriwal government on Wednesday regularised 700 contractual staffers of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal personally administered the regularisation of the employees and even handed certificates to them on the occasion.

Kejriwal said: “This is a landmark step taken by the government. This mass regularisation is a first in the country. Never in the history of Delhi, has any past government regularised contractual workers on such a scale.” The chief minister said: “All 700 regularised employees will work twice as hard now that they have a sense of security. We have busted the myth that regular employees don’t deliver well on their duties. The Delhi government is a prime example of this feat.”

Talking about the mettle of the government employees and their image in society, the CM said, “We transformed the schools in Delhi and brought about a revolution in the field of education. The progress that has taken place in the education sector was not done by us, but by the excellent government school teachers and headmasters. They are all government employees who have worked wonders in order to reform our government.”