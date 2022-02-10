BJP’s farmer unit stages dharna outside Delhi CM’s house

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of farmers from the villages in Delhi, led by BJP’s state unit Kisan Morcha, on Wednesday sat on an indefinite dharna outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding the implementation of the 12-point agenda promised to them.

BJP’s leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who led the protest, said that farmers in Delhi are still waiting for the CM to fulfil the promises he had made before coming to power seven years ago, including, the expansion of Lal Dora limit.

“He spoke about expanding Lal Dora, but it hasn’t been done so far even in a single village,” said Bidhuri.

Criticising the Kejriwal government’s new excise policy, Bidhuri said the Kejriwal government is now more adamant on making Delhi a city of liquor. “In 2015, he had promised farmers would get free electricity for irrigation but till date it is yet to see the light of the day. He even talked about farming tools, fertilizer and tractor subsidy, but he has reneged on all the promises,” he said.

He also said that development work in rural areas is stalled for past four years. Besides, gram sabha should be used only for the development of villages where facilities like schools, colleges, hospitals, parks and barat ghars should come up.

Kisan Morcha head Vinod Sherawat said that under Kejriwal government farmers haven’t even got farmers status. But farmers are firm on their stand and will not move from here till their demands are met.

