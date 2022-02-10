Improved version of Delhi's doorstep delivery scheme on the cards

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal government on Wednesday announced that it would be launching a new and improved version for doorstep delivery of public services. It has hired two new manpower agencies for the same.

The two third-party vendors, CSC e-Governance and Core Doc 2 (for Trans Yamuna), will replace VFS Global. They have been recruited through a tender process that was initiated in October 2021. These two agencies will cater to 70% and 30% of the demand respectively. Based on the positive response from the people of Delhi, the government has taken this step to improve the implementation of services under the Doorstep Delivery scheme.

The Delhi government had introduced the Doorstep Delivery of Public Services scheme in September 2018 that currently offers delivery of 100 services at the doorstep of citizens. The government has claimed that no citizen of Delhi will have to stand in queues for the services listed under the scheme. Under this scheme, citizens call on 1076 to book a service and a Mobile Sahayak visits them to collect necessary documents, saving them the hassle of traveling to government offices.

The scheme was launched initially with 40 services across eight departments which have now expanded to 100 services across 14 departments. Some key departments most in demand include Revenue, Transport, Social Welfare with service requests for caste, income, domicile certificates, driving license, transfer of vehicle ownership etc., to name a few. The Doorstep Delivery Scheme has a robust infrastructure with 80 dedicated call-centre representatives who have responded to more than 25 lakh calls as on date serving more than 5 lakh service requests.

Administrative Reforms Minister Kailash Gahlot said: “The Arvind Kejriwal government has revolutionised the way public service delivery system works in the country. In 2018, through Doorstep Delivery, we brought our government to the doorsteps of the people, and since 2021, we have been going Faceless department wise,”