Rains lash Delhi at winter's end

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rains lash city overnight even as minimum temperature settles at 12.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s average, on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle along with gusty winds.

271 Air quality index in the national capital continues to remain in the poor category.