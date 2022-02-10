STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, charge EVs at all Delhi government offices

Published: 10th February 2022 08:03 AM

Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal government on Wednesday declared that electric vehicle (EV) charging stations would be built at all government offices and that they would be ready within three months. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: “EVs are being promoted rapidly in Delhi to translate CM Arvind Kejriwal’s dream into reality. With charging stations present at government offices, employees will be able to charge their EVs while at work.

According to the order issued by the Kejriwal government, all departments of the Delhi government must identify suitable locations and install public charging stations on their premises. Within three months, EV charging stations will be installed in all government buildings.

A subsidy of Rs 6,000 per charging point will be provided for the establishment of an EV charging station through a DISCOM-empanelled vendor. The transport department, in collaboration with the Delhi DISCOMs, has established a single point of contact. The single window process can be used to install EV chargers from DISCOM-empanelled vendors at reduced and low tariffs. To promote electric mobility, the Kejriwal government has directed all departments to install EV charging stations in their respective government buildings.

The Kejriwal government has taken a number of steps to promote EVs — a subsidy on the purchase of EVs has been provided. Also, instructions have been issued to commercial establishments to reserve five per cent parking space for EVs equipped with chargers. In addition, for the installation of EV charging points, a single-window facility has been introduced.

