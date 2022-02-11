STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man hit by car, dragged on bonnet in Delhi's Greater Kailash; former bureaucrat arrested

The injured man, Anand Vijay Mandelia, is a city-based businessman and being treated at the Max Super Specialty hospital.

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The son of a retired bureaucrat was arrested for allegedly hitting a man with his car and carrying him on its bonnet for over 100 metres in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Friday. The police has also arrested the bureaucrat under section 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

The injured man, Anand Vijay Mandelia (37), is a city-based businessman and being treated at the Max Super Specialty hospital. He is under observation but out of danger, police said.

In the video of the incident, which was widely circulated on the social media, the man is seen being carried on the bonnet of the car which was being driven rashly. The victim was carried on the bonnet for over 100 meters, police said.

The accused, a law student, has been identified as Raj Sunderam, they said. The police identified the vehicle and seized it. "Sunderam was arrested from outside the Le Meridian Hotel, Gurgaon in Haryana. Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 307 (attempt to murder) and 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code have also been added in the case on the basis of facts that emerged during the investigation," DCP (South Delhi) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The police received information about the hit and run incident near Greater Kailash-1 on Tuesday.

The injured was shifted to Max Hospital and a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

