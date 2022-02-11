STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Unpaused: Naya Safar', sequel to Unpaused, streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The filmmaker and actors from the sequel to Unpaused talk about their roles in the anthology

Published: 11th February 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

A still from ‘Unpaused: Naya Safar’

A still from ‘Unpaused: Naya Safar’

By Ayesha Tabassum
Express News Service

The pandemic is here to stay, and while everyone seems to be making adjustments to their lives to live with it, filmmakers have been producing content that’s unique. Instead of love stories and action-oriented narratives, the audience is getting to watch some thought-provoking and insightful content, particularly on OTT platforms. Unpaused, an anthology of films made in 2020, inspired by the pandemic, falls in this category. The sequel to it, Unpaused: Naya Safar, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Tale spin
While the previous anthology looked at the outbreak of the pandemic and its immediate effects, the sequel explores what happens later. A couple whose relationship is under stress because of job loss, an undertaker who wants to be safe at home with his family, a mother who is trying to send sweets to her pregnant daughter, delivery boys who are desperate to make money, and COVID war room workers who have to deal with calls asking for availability of beds are the five stories that are showcased.

One of the stories, The Couple, is by filmmaker Nupur Asthana, who is always remembered as the director of the popular ’90s TV show Hip Hip Hurray. Her film in this anthology features Shreya Dhanwantry and Priyanshu Painyuli as a young working couple in Mumbai. When Shreya’s character loses her job, things start getting ugly for the husband and wife.

“The idea for this came because of what I was reading and observing around me, and the huge impact it had on people. There were so many layoffs. But what was enraging is that more women were being laid off compared to men. I felt there was patriarchy even in this. This was the springboard for this story,” explains Nupur. 

ALSO READ: 'No Time To Die' to stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 4 

When something as devastating as losing a job happens in a young couple’s life, how do they deal with it? The woman’s identity is not just about her being a wife, it is also tied to her job. So, when Akriti, the wife, is laid off,  she feels a huge sense of loss.  Even though her husband is supportive, how does this impact her relationship with him and how does he deal with her rage and perspective—it’s multiple 
layers such as these that Nupur has attempted to explore in her story.

Shreya, who has delivered impactful performances in Scam 1992 and The Family Man, plays the role of Akriti, the anxious young woman who wants to deliver her best both at her workplace and at home as a wife. “I take all my instructions from the script and my director,” she says  about prepping for the role. 

Real to reel 
She adds further, “But there was a quiet annihilation within the lines of the story and if the lines on paper come true in real life, and your director really knows what she is looking for, then it’s a blessing. This is what happened to me. I had to just show up and everything was given to me on a platter,” explains Shreya. Playing her husband Dippy is Priyanshu, who recently was cast as the supportive husband of Taapsee Pannu’s character in Rashmi Rocket. Priyanshu seems to be a dependable actor for such roles.

“In 2020, you saw me as the villain in Extraction and as the cunning Robin in Mirzapur 2, but in 2021, I played the husband’s role. I think with every year, I am trying to experiment with a new personality,” he says in jest. In Unpaused, the actor says, his character is flawed, he makes mistakes but at the same time he is trying to make his partner see the brighter side of life.

“Even though I am trying to be the good husband, it may not really be good considering the situation they are in. It’s a very real story. When Nupur told me women were being laid off more than men, that was news to me,” says Priyanshu. The idea of valuing small things in life, being grateful, giving importance to yourself and to your loved ones are some of the key takeaways from Unpaused, say the cast and director on a concluding note.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amazon Prime Video Unpaused: Naya Safar Unpaused Pandemic Covid
India Matters
Supreme Court. (File photo)
Hijab row: SC says will protect citizens' rights, take up plea at right time
AISA activists taken away by police during a protest over the hijab controversy at Karnataka Bhawan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh
K Aswini, AIADMK candidate, during campaign at Kannagi Nagar | Express
Doctor, engineers enter fray in Chennai civic polls
R Karthik, Block Educational Officer of Ooty. (File photo)
Ooty BEO helps students do well in NMMS exam, gets national award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp