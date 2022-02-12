Cases dip below 1,000 first time this year, 1.73 per cent positivity rate 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Friday recorded 977 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection. The last time cases were less than 1,000 was on December 29 when a total of 923 cases were recorded in the capital. The positivity rate has also lowered to 1.73%.

On December 30, the cases spiked to a total of 1,313 fresh cases and continued to increase till January 13 when peak of cases was recorded with a total of 28,867 fresh cases after which the cases started declining. While the cases have been on the slide since a some weeks, authorities have maintained the number of tests conducted daily at over 40,000 in the last five days. A total of 56,444 tests were conducted on Friday.

As per the latest bulletin released by the Delhi government’s health department, a total of 12 fatalities were recorded. The same number of fatalities were recorded a day ago as well. The highest number of fatalities in the third wave of the Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 pandemic was reported on January 22 with 45 deaths. According to doctors, this was a very mild wave and the vaccination helped overcome the infections easily. The spike in cases was fuelled by a highly mutated omicron variant. However, the variant was not as strong as Delta had wreaked havoc in the second wave of the pandemic.

The symptoms of Omicron were not reported to be severe and only mild symptoms – such as fever, chills, body ache, and sore throat have been reported in most of infected patients. While the number of cases were similar at the peak of the current wave, as recorded in the previous wave, the proportion of hospitalisations and fatalities this time continues to be very low.

As reported earlier, the doctors are also suggesting that the wave will be over by the end of this month.

With daily cases further dropping, the testing was also reduced in the city and only symptomatic patients were being tested. Later, the hospitals also reduced testing and in a recent order, hospitals like AIIMS, Safdarjung and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, also stopped Covid-19 tests for routine inpatient admissions and before surgical procedures. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also eased restrictions and schools, colleges, gyms and offices have also been opened in the city.