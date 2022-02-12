Clean air & Yamuna, key problems identified in tech infusion initiative

Vatsala Shrangi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Clean air technologies, source apportionment of frothing in the river Yamuna, integration of solar and wind power and the new start-up policy — these are some of the key areas the Delhi government’s environment department has identified for infusion of technology, an initiative of the Central government. States are to collaborate in infusing technology-based solutions to the challenges involved in addressing these issues, said officials.

According to environment officials, they have identified at least seven broad areas where technology infusion can help find solutions. The Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) in a digital meeting with all states and UTs on February 9 discussed inputs given to them over the areas where they can collaborate. The PSA had last month written to all states asking them to share their inputs on the same, officials said.

“We have identified several areas including clean air technologies; source apportionment of frothing in Yamuna; integration of solar and wind energy; new start-up policy and minimising regulatory compliance burden; blockchain implementation in e-district services; single use plastic alternatives and artificial intelligence in Delhi government’s attendance systems. The inputs were shared with the PSA,” said a senior official, who didn’t wish to be named.

Officials said clean air technologies such as the smog tower installed at Connaught Place (commissioned in August 2021) will be beneficial for collection, analysis and monitoring of available data for better enhancement of the environment. “However, the challenge is that since this involves high cost, low-cost technologies are required to deliver prompt scientific solutions to poor air quality,” stated a document prepared by the department (a copy of which is with The Morning Standard).

Yamuna cleaning is a priority for the Delhi government and it aims to tackle water pollution issues, especially frothing and ascertaining it’s cause and correlating it with specific sources, as well as outflow of drains, colonies and industrial areas. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had last year launched a 100-point Yamuna cleaning plan to be executed over the next five years. “The challenge lies in the complex matrix of causes contributing to Yamuna pollution such as untreated sewage and industrial effluents,” the document read.