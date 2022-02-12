STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No headway in firing incident, Tula Ram doctors go on strike

Junior and senior resident doctors discontinued all essential and non-essential services at the hospital. 

Published: 12th February 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors of Rao Tula Ram Hospital during the strike on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Doctors at Rao Tula Ram Hospital staged a strike on Friday, against delay in police investigation into the incident where a doctor was shot at. This happened on Tuesday outside the hospital campus. The doctor had escaped with injuries. Police have not arrested anyone so far. 

Complaining against police inaction, junior and senior resident doctors discontinued all essential and non-essential services at the hospital. On Thursday, the doctors had intimated the medical superintendent of the hospital about the strike in a letter. They stated that the strike is against the “inability of police to capture the culprits, safety and security of all residents, financial support for treatment of the fellow resident doctor and maintenance of law and order by the police.”

According to Dr Nazish, president of the resident doctors’ association at Rao Tula Ram Hospital, no arrest has been made in the case and no financial assistance has been given to the doctor, who is currently admitted in the hospital after getting shot on the face by unknown persons. He is in ICU at the moment. He is said to be in stable condition.

Confirming the firing incident, Delhi Police had said that a case of attempt to murder under the Arms Act had been registered and teams had been formed to nab the culprits.The doctors are of the opinion that the police should have made some headway, considering that three days have passed since the incident.

However, after saying that the doctor was shot at by ‘unidentified assailants’, the police have not been able to come up with anything substantial in terms of evidence or clue. The doctors’ strike as of now was only for one day. It is not clear if they will go on strike again if the police continue to remain in the dark about the incident.

