Play on BR Ambedkar's life to be staged at Delhi from February 25-March 12: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Actor Ronit Roy will play the role of BR Ambedkar in a 100-ft arena having a 40-ft revolving stage.

Published: 12th February 2022 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will organise a play on the life of social reformer BR Ambedkar on a grand scale at the JLN Stadium here from February 25 to March 12, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Earlier, the play was to be staged from January 5 but it was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Actor Ronit Roy will play the role of BR Ambedkar in a 100-ft arena having a 40-ft revolving stage, Kejriwal said. "This will possibly be the biggest show in the world at such a scale," he claimed.

The chief minister described himself as a "bhakt (devotee)" of Ambedkar and said he worships him because he struggled all his life for the poor. The play will be staged twice every day at 4 pm and 7 pm. Tickets will be available for free but people will have to book them in advance due to the limited number of seats, Kejriwal said.

