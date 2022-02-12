Play on BR Ambedkar's life to be staged at Delhi from February 25-March 12: CM Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will organise a play on the life of social reformer BR Ambedkar on a grand scale at the JLN Stadium here from February 25 to March 12, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Earlier, the play was to be staged from January 5 but it was postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Actor Ronit Roy will play the role of BR Ambedkar in a 100-ft arena having a 40-ft revolving stage, Kejriwal said. "This will possibly be the biggest show in the world at such a scale," he claimed.

The chief minister described himself as a "bhakt (devotee)" of Ambedkar and said he worships him because he struggled all his life for the poor. The play will be staged twice every day at 4 pm and 7 pm. Tickets will be available for free but people will have to book them in advance due to the limited number of seats, Kejriwal said.