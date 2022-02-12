Two run off with rickshaw carrying goods worth Rs 2.4 lakh in Delhi, arrested

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested for allegedly driving off with a rickshaw carrying goods worth Rs 2.4 lakh, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Kamal (36), a resident of Maujpur, and Sakil (36), a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

One Anil Grover, who runs a shop in Sadar Bazar, alleged that a rickshaw puller Hari Ram picked up six cartons of baby shoes and socks worth Rs 2.4 lakh from him to take them to his godown in Ashok Vihar on Wednesday, the police said.

Around 12 pm near Ghanta Ghar, a man on a two-wheeler informed Ram that his jacket had fallen off the rickshaw on the way and offered him a ride to the spot. Ram left the loaded rickshaw unattended and went with the person.

When he returned, the rickshaw was nowhere to be found, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police received a tip-off that the two accused would come from Outer Ring Road in front of Nirmal Hridya towards Khajoori with the stolen items around 4:15 pm on Wednesday, the officer said.

A trap was laid. Later, a person was seen pulling the rickshaw loaded with cartons, while another was on a two-wheeler and pushing the rickshaw with his leg.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that police arrested both of them. During interrogation, Kamal and Sakil confessed to having committed the crime along with Sakil's brother Islaam, he said.