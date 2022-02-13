STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ex-serviceman posing as cop assaults woman in Delhi park, arrested

On February 4, a complaint was received regarding sexual assault of a woman in a park on January 28 by a person allegedly posing as a policeman.

Published: 13th February 2022 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Police Sexual Harassment

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old ex-serviceman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and extorting money from her friend in a park in Dwarka in Delhi by posing as a policeman, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh.

He is a retired army personnel and currently employed as a wrestling coach on contractual basis with the Haryana government in Gurugram, the police said.

On February 4, a complaint was received regarding sexual assault of a woman in a park on January 28 by a person allegedly posing as a policeman.

He had also extorted Rs 5,000 from her male friend, a senior police officer said.

Police analysed CCTV footage and it was found that he fled from the spot in an Ertiga car.

During enquiry in the area, the appearance of such persons was established and it was checked from police database, the officer said.

One constable revealed suspicion on a person whom he had checked for roaming around in a park last year.

The constable had also clicked photos of his driving licence and registration certificate details of his car for verification purpose, the police said.

Also, a street vendor informed that a suspicious person used to come in a Swift DZire car and roam around parks, they said.

Police went to the address mentioned on driving licence, but the suspect was not found there, they said.

Police obtained the details of the Swift Dzire car which led to a few clues regarding the owner.

One of his contacts was questioned and his present address was ascertained, the officer said.

Later, police nabbed the accused person and the Ertiga car was found parked in his house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.

Kumar admitted to his crime.

He disclosed that he has disposed of his Swift Dzire car some months ago.

He disclosed that he had served in the army in the sports quota and retired as a subedar.

The Ertiga car and clothes worn by the accused to pose a policeman have been recovered from his possession, the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Crime
India Matters
IPL trophy (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL 2022 mega auction in numbers: How the ten franchises stack up after day one
Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were denied entry to the premises. (Photo | PTI)
Hijab row: Udupi DC imposes Section 144 near high school premises
CMDA
Chennai builder faces prison term for violation of tribunal regulations
Parvati Bai Dahima and Anjali Chouhan are among the 10 who have made a fresh beginning | express
When self-respect comes riding e-rickshaws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp