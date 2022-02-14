Needy OPD patients at AIIMS to get same-day ultrasound facility

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Radio-diagnosis and Interventional Radiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will start same-day ultrasound scan facility on trial basis for needy OPD patients from Monday. A letter written by HOD Dr. Deep Narayan Shrivastava to the director of the institute stated that ultrasound for indoor as well as outpatients is required the same day for improved medical care.

“As a part of our endeavour to improve patient care, the Department of Radio-diagnosis and Interventional Radiology is starting same-day ultrasound facility on trial basis for needy patients. Films and reports will be issued on the same day,” the letter stated. “Ultrasound examination is required urgently for deciding clinical management, when the patient is a senior citizen, differently-abled or seriously sick,” the letter said.

As per the letter, 35 slots have been designated for same-day ultrasound in the new RAK OPD basement in the hospital to cater to patients with appropriate clinical conditions. The letter stated that a requisition form must be signed by a faculty member confirming the urgency of the clinical indication for the same-day ultrasound.

“Please mention a phone number where the radiologist can contact the requisitioning faculty for discussion, if required. The requisition form must be presented at the appointment counter before 1 pm at the latest for same-day ultrasound,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the same-day ultrasound facility will not be available for the following types of scans: ultrasound scans which require patient preparation (like overnight fasting), doppler ultrasound scans (examination and interpretation take much longer time) and obstetrical ultrasound scans (needs detailed statutory documentation).