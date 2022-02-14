Oregano oil therapy

Deepika Rathod By

Most of us are aware of dried oregano seasoning, which is used to flavour food. However, oil extracted from the oregano leaves is also valued for its protective qualities because of the presence of a healing compound, carvacrol. Oregano oil also has other compounds like thymol and rosmarinic acid which make it a potent antioxidant, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory agent.

Oregano oil is also a rich source of minerals such as magnesium, calcium, zinc, iron, potassium, boron, copper, and manganese. Many scientific studies have found out that oregano oil helps in treating indigestion, diarrhea, insect bites, toothaches, and bronchitis. The presence of antibacterial, antiviral, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, anti-parasitic, and numerous other medicinal properties in the oil helps treat health issues.

Oregano oil boosts the immune system and improves digestion by increasing the secretion of digestive juices. It balances hormones and helps with the mensuration cycle as well. It acts as an emmenagogue—a substance that improves menstrual flow—and can help a woman ease the symptoms of approaching menopause, such as mood imbalance and hormonal shifts.

Carvacrol adds anti-inflammatory benefits to the body which not just works internally but also helps in reducing redness and irritation on the skin. Oregano oil also helps in relieving pain associated with arthritis. Due to the presence of thymol, this oil helps in relieving congestion and respiratory issues by removing the build-up of phlegm and mucus from the body. It acts as a soothing balm for a throat infection and also helps in controlling sinus issues. You can use two to four drops of oregano essential oil in an oil diffuser for two hours or overnight to help with coughing, congestion, and sinus inflammation.

The potent phenol carvacrol of the oil has anti-fungal, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties which help in keeping bacterial or candida infections away. Therefore, problems like urinary tract infection, food poisoning, skin infections, and stomach issues etc. can be taken care of easily through the oil. Add around eight to 10 drops of oregano essential oil to a bottle of hand wash. This will strengthen the cleaning action and bacterial elimination when used regularly.

Apart from other infections, this oil can also protect one from viral infections and works on improving immunity by stimulating the production of white blood cells. All of these properties can keep our gut healthy. One can also add a few drops of oregano oil to cleaning agents to clean the house. Due to antioxidant properties present in phenols, oregano oil neutralises free radicals from our body which also slows down the aging process.

Deepika Rathod

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic

Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.