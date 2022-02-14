STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Police chasing social media trends to connect with youth, create awareness

Making the most of Valentine’s week craze, in a post on the occasion of Promise Day on Feb 8, the police appealed to people to make a promise to themselves to dial ‘112’ if they see anyone in distress

Published: 14th February 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A plaque outside the social media centre of Delhi Police | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  From making memes using clips from popular Bollywood movies to Instagram reels to conducting interactive sessions online, the Delhi Police is tapping into social media trends to connect with the public, spread awareness about cyber and financial crimes, and showcase its citizen-centric initiatives.

On February 3, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana interacted with Delhiites on Twitter, informing them about new initiatives launched by the force, among other things. On February 4, the Delhi Police held a live ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter focusing on cyber safety.

Making the most of Valentine’s week craze, in a post on the occasion of Promise Day on February 8, the police appealed to people to make a promise to themselves to dial ‘112’ if they see anyone in distress.
Behind this creative work is the Delhi Police’s Social Media Centre, which is supervised by the Special Branch unit.

The Social Media Centre team comprises youngsters from creative and technical backgrounds, officials said. The team keeps track of social media trends, watches the latest movies and follows the news to be able to create engaging content. It also analyses the public feedback to its work.“We aspire to continue informing and empowering the people it serves. Social media is one of the greatest tools for mass communication and public relations today,” Rakesh Asthana said.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police social media centre Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Valentines Week
India Matters
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Can a state enact uniform civil code? Experts divided over Uttarakhand CM's promise
Police vehicle parked outside the gate of Karnataka Public School in Kodagu's Nellihudikeri, Feb 14, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka: Students wearing hijab return home after Kodagu school bars entry
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Alleged conversion: SC allows CBI to probe death of 17-year-old TN girl
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Girl's app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50 lakh funding offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp