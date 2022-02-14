Police chasing social media trends to connect with youth, create awareness

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From making memes using clips from popular Bollywood movies to Instagram reels to conducting interactive sessions online, the Delhi Police is tapping into social media trends to connect with the public, spread awareness about cyber and financial crimes, and showcase its citizen-centric initiatives.

On February 3, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana interacted with Delhiites on Twitter, informing them about new initiatives launched by the force, among other things. On February 4, the Delhi Police held a live ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter focusing on cyber safety.

Making the most of Valentine’s week craze, in a post on the occasion of Promise Day on February 8, the police appealed to people to make a promise to themselves to dial ‘112’ if they see anyone in distress.

Behind this creative work is the Delhi Police’s Social Media Centre, which is supervised by the Special Branch unit.

The Social Media Centre team comprises youngsters from creative and technical backgrounds, officials said. The team keeps track of social media trends, watches the latest movies and follows the news to be able to create engaging content. It also analyses the public feedback to its work.“We aspire to continue informing and empowering the people it serves. Social media is one of the greatest tools for mass communication and public relations today,” Rakesh Asthana said.