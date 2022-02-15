4 Covid deaths in Delhi, lowest since January 8

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Monday recorded four Covid-19 deaths. This is the first time the death rate dipped since January 8 when a total of seven deaths were reported. January 9 had 17 fatalities.

The number of deaths had shot up in the month of January and the highest number of fatalities were reported on January 22 with 45 deaths. Chronic kidney disease, cancer and HIV were the three prominent co-morbid conditions, which turned fatal for those infected with the Covid-19 infection in the city.

As per the daily health bulletin, a total of 586 fresh cases of Covid-19 were recorded on Monday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.37 percent. Last week on Friday, the numbers declined lower than 1,000 with 977 cases of infection. The peak in the third wave was reported on January 13 with 28,867 fresh cases. According to doctors, this was a very mild wave and the vaccination helped overcome the infections easily.

The spike in cases was fuelled by a highly mutated Omicron variant. However, the variant was not as strong as Delta had wreaked havoc in the second wave. The symptoms of Omicron were not reported to be only mild such as fever, chills, body ache, and sore throat in most of the infected cases. While the number of cases at the peak of the current wave were similar as recorded in the previous wave, the number of hospitalisations and deaths was very low.

The number of patients under home isolation stood at 2,361 on Monday, down from 2,590 on Sunday, and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 16,154, down from 16,997 the previous day, as stated in the health bulletin. The number of active cases was recorded at 3,416, down from 3,926 a day before.

As reported earlier, doctors across India have indicated that the third wave will be over by the end of this month.