All 15 campuses of skill university start taking classes in offline mode

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Monday started its offline classes in all its 15 campuses across the national capital. The University kickstarted the pioneer batch of students in December 2021, admitting over 5,000 students across 15 full-time diplomas, Four part-time diplomas, 12 Lateral Entry diplomas, 11 Flagship Degree programmes, and Bachelors of Computer Engineering and Post Graduate programmes.

“Today is the day all of us at the University have been looking forward to since Day 1. Earlier in December when we held an orientation for the first academic year at DSEU, we waited to see our students walk-in at their new campuses,” says Professor and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Neharika Vohra.

She further shared, “Being a skill university, we had designed and redesigned our programmes for more hands-on and experiential learning. For months, the DSEU family has been working to make the programmes function efficiently. Meanwhile, we worked on ensuring support infrastructure for diploma and degree programmes at our campuses. It was overwhelming to see our students on campus today.”

Ashwani Kansal, Registrar, DSEU said, “Opening up campuses for offline classes we have ensured that student safety is our priority. All campuses shall be regularly sanitised and students are encouraged to follow Covid protocols.”

The DSEU is the first skill-based university for the state focused to make skilling aspirational and establishing a platform for skilling, up-skilling, re-skilling. The university is a pioneer project to offer skill-based programmes for the youth and make them job-ready for the industry. Earlier this month, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave the nod for the reopening of higher educational institutions, coaching centres and schools.