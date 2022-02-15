STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID crisis: Jamia Millia Islamia to resume physical classes in phases from March

The university has mandated a negative RTPCR report along with a valid ID card for those coming for offline classes.

Published: 15th February 2022 09:41 AM

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (File Photo | Jamia Millia website)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday announced that physical classes for final-year postgraduate students will resume from March 2 and for final-year undergraduate students from mid-March.

In an order, the university administration said the varsity will open in a phased manner taking into consideration the travel time of outstation students who require necessary preparation to reach Delhi, but added that the hostels will not open till COVID-19 protocols are in place.

The university has mandated a negative RTPCR report along with a valid ID card for those coming for offline classes.

"The university has limited seats in the Boys/Girls Hostels and the hostel buildings are under renovation/maintenance work. Taking into consideration the COVID-19 protocol, it is not possible/advisable to provide residential accommodation till Covid protocol exists. The Provosts of Hall of Residence are required to monitor the renovation/maintenance work personally and prepare fresh list of students for hostel allotment in each hostel after renovation is over," the order read.

However, no decision has been announced regarding the resumption of offline classes for intermediate years for UG and PG courses.

The circular ends days of speculation around the reopening of Jamia after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority gave a nod to the resumption of offline classes in educational institutes earlier this month.

While Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University have decided to open on a single day and in February itself, Jamia has decided to go for a phased reopening starting from March.

The left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA), along with other student outfits and JMI students, had staged protests, demanding reopening of the campus.

The order also stated that whenever online classes are conducted, the exams will take place online.

"The departmental libraries, indoor games facilities and gym for cardholder shall be functional with effect from 21 February. Three dry canteens in the university will function with effect from March 2 with the prior permission of the registrar," the statement read.

The university has asked all staff to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol issued by the central government from time to time during their stay in the campus.

