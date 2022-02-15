STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi horror: 87-year-old raped in her house, kin accuse cops of delaying action

While the elderly woman's family alleged sexual assault, the police said that only a complaint of theft was lodged and a case was registered ‘promptly’ on its basis.

Published: 15th February 2022 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  An 87-year-old bed-ridden woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a man, who broke into her house, attacked her and fled with her mobile phone, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when her daughter, 65, had gone out to meet a friend, police said.

Officials said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those pertaining to sexual assault and theft. 

The elderly woman’s family members have alleged that police delayed action and did not take their complaint, a charge denied by officials, who said FIR was registered based on the complaint received.  

Tagging the Delhi Police, a close friend of the family tweeted, “My friend’s 87-year-old bedridden grandmother was raped in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar yesterday. She has injuries too. The @DelhiPolice has not been cooperative and is refusing to file an FIR.”

Police said on Sunday night, only a complaint of theft was lodged and a case was registered ‘promptly’ on its basis at the Tilak Nagar station.

On Monday, the complainant alleged that she was also sexually assaulted, and IPC sections pertaining to it have been added to the case, they said.

The Delhi Police tweeted: “On Sunday, a written complaint of theft of mobile phone from a house in Tilak Nagar was received from the daughter of a senior citizen, after which FIR under relevant sections was promptly registered.”      

“Today, sexual assault has been further alleged by the complainant. Victim being provided counselling and all necessary assistance,” it said.

Police said according to the family, the man broke into the house and when he was spotted by the elderly woman and questioned, he said he worked for a gas agency and was called for at the house for work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elderly woman sexual assault Delhi Police
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp