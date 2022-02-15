STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Excise department warns of revoking licence as discount draws crowds to liquor stores

The stores, which have L-7Z licences, are offering discounts on Indian and foreign liquor to customers through their vends.

Published: 15th February 2022

People stand in a queue outside a liquor shop | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The excise department on Monday warned liquor stores of action for blatantly violating DDMA’s Covid guidelines after long queues of tipplers were witnessed outside these vends to avail discounts on alcohol offered by them.

It also said the liquor stores in the city are required to maintain law and order in and outside their outlets. The stores, which have L-7Z licences, are offering discounts on Indian and foreign liquor to customers through their vends.

“Certain instances are being reported wherein huge crowd is seen in and/or outside the retail liquor vends which are offering Indian and Foreign Made Liquor on discounted prices. In these instances, blatant violation of the DDMA guidelines... has been observed,” the excise department said. It said these instances were also in violation of clause 3.4.8 of the tender document which states that “the licensee shall be responsible for maintenance of law and order around their vend”.

“However, it has been provided in the policy under clause 4.1.6(vi) and under clause 3.4.8 of the tender document that the licensee shall be responsible for maintenance of law and order around their vend. In case the vend causes a nuisance in the neighbourhood and any complaint is received by the Government, the license of that particular vend may be cancelled,” the department said.

Clause 3.4.11 is also crucial in deciding whether the zonal license of the vend would be renewed or not, it said.

