NSUI reaches Assam Bhawan, blackens effigy of  Himanta Biswa Sarma

Despite ongoing protests and criticism, the Assam chief minister has stood by his controversial “father-son” remark targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Published: 15th February 2022 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Monday took out a protest march to Assam Bhawan here condemning Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s “father-son” remark targeting Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi. 

The Congress-affiliated NSUI demanded Sarma’s immediate resignation. The protest march began from the NSUI headquarters in the capital towards the Assam Bhawan. The students were seen rubbing black ink on the effigy of the Assam chief minister. 

“We are holding protests for the last few days against the Assam chief minister’s remarks.  We carried out a march from NSUI headquarters to Assam Bhawan today. The remarks made by the Assam CM are an insult to a woman and a chief minister with such thinking must resign immediately,” NSUI National Secretary Nitish Gaur said. 

Condemning Sarma’s remarks, Gaur said, “The chief minister has made very deplorable remarks. It is an insult to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.” Sarma had recently attacked Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

Despite ongoing protests and criticism, the Assam chief minister has stood by his controversial comment. On Sunday, he posted several screenshots of news reports of Congress’ statements on the 2016 surgical strike.

