Citizens must preserve culture & heritage: Delhi LG Anil Baijal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday emphasised that citizen engagement should be ensured in protecting and preserving the built heritage of Delhi which would foster in them a sense of ‘community ownership’ and make the conservation efforts more sustainable.

“Reviewed progress of ongoing conservation projects including Indraprastha Archaeological Park, St. James Church, Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti among other sites,” Baijal tweeted.

The L-G pitched for the participation of the general public towards the protection of built heritage. “This will help in fostering community ownership and will thus make the conservation efforts more sustainable and enduring,” he said.