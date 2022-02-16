STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police, SWAT team pull in six dacoits 

They said the gang leader Asif was a resident of Ghaziabad, while three members were from Baghpat district and one each from Meerut and Bulandshahr.

Published: 16th February 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Police and the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) arrested six members of a gang that allegedly broke into houses, and recovered cash, jewellery and arms from them, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the gang leader Asif was a resident of Ghaziabad, while three members were from Baghpat district and one each from Meerut and Bulandshahr. The gang members used to visit posh colonies in an SUV. On spotting houses with doors open, they used to barge in and rob the owners by brandishing weapons, Deputy Inspector General of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The gang carried out two robberies in Yamunapuram Colony in Kotwali Dehat area of Bulandshahr last month, two robberies in Aligarh  and one each in Hapur and Meerut, Singh said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crime Robber gang Delhi police
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp