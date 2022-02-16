Delhi Police, SWAT team pull in six dacoits 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police and the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) arrested six members of a gang that allegedly broke into houses, and recovered cash, jewellery and arms from them, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the gang leader Asif was a resident of Ghaziabad, while three members were from Baghpat district and one each from Meerut and Bulandshahr. The gang members used to visit posh colonies in an SUV. On spotting houses with doors open, they used to barge in and rob the owners by brandishing weapons, Deputy Inspector General of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The gang carried out two robberies in Yamunapuram Colony in Kotwali Dehat area of Bulandshahr last month, two robberies in Aligarh and one each in Hapur and Meerut, Singh said.