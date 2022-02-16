STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Gurugram top cop under court scanner

The court on Feb 14, dismissed the anticipatory bail plea, for the third time, of suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, who is accused of being involved in the multi-crore heist.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A local court in Gurugram has expressed doubts over the role of a former Gurugram police commissioner in a multi-crore heist last year. The court on Monday, dismissed the anticipatory bail plea, for the third time, of suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Setia, who is accused of being involved in the multi-crore heist.

“Whether this whole illegal exercise was done by the petitioner with the concurrence of the then commissioner of police, Gurugram who was his immediate senior, the same may not be ascertained unless the petitioner is questioned into custody,” Additional Sessions Judge Amit  Sahrawat observed. 

“Even the then commissioner of police, Gurugram had passed the office order through which the additional charge of DCP (Crime) had been devolved upon the petitioner,” the court further stated. The incident dates back to August 4 last year when gangster Lagarpuriya’s men broke into a flat from where the office of a private company was being run.  

They had decamped with crores of rupees in cash. As per the chargesheet filed by the special task force, the theft could be of around Rs 30-40 crore. The key accused in the theft case, Dr. Sachinder Jain Nawal, had alleged that he gave gold, cash, and currency in US dollars, worth Rs 2.5 crore, to Setia to hush up the case as he was posted as the Gurugram DCP.

Incident goes back to last year’s case
Incident dates back to August 4 last year when gangster Lagarpuriya's men broke into a flat from where the office of a private company was being run.  

Gurugram crime Court scanner Heist IPS officer Dheeraj Setia
