Revoke new excise policy, Congress tells AAP government

Delhi Congress workers on Tuesday protested near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding a rollback of the AAP government’s new excise policy.

Published: 16th February 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers protest near CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house, Feb 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Congress workers on Tuesday protested near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, demanding a rollback of the AAP government’s new excise policy. Congress leaders alleged that the policy will not only destroy the unemployed youth of the city, but will also ruin the economically stressed out families who are yet to recover from the ravages inflicted by the Covid pandemic.

The police stopped the protesters, raising slogans ‘Nayi sharab neeti wapas lo, wapas lo’, ‘Kejriwal yuvanko sharab nahi, rojgar do’, heading towards the CM’s residence. Former Union ministers Jagdish Tytler and Krishna Tirath, former MP Ramesh Kumar, party’s communication department chairman Anil Bhardwaj, and other party leaders, including Jaikishan, Hari Shankar Gupta, Karan Singh among others participated in the protest.

Bhardwaj said the Kejriwal who has been making announcements in Punjab that he would make the state ‘Nasha Mukth’, has made Delhi ‘Nashe ki Rajdhani’ by opening three-four liquor vends in every ward.

