SC to hear Centre, Delhi tussle over control of officials

As the Central government excluded the government of Delhi from exercising any administrative control over the officers, they currently act on the orders of the Centre through the Lieutinent Governor.

Published: 16th February 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the legal dispute between the city government and the Central government regarding control over administrative services in the capital on March 3. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government made an appeal before the bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and sought listing of the plea. 

The Central government excluded the elected government of Delhi from exercising any administrative control over the officers and the officers currently act on the orders of the Centre through the Lieutenant Governor (L-G). The Supreme Court had on April 14, 2019, pronounced its verdict on various individual aspects relating to the tussle between the city government and the L-G.

However, the two judges on the bench — Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan — had differed on the issue of ‘services’ under Schedule VII, List II, Entry 41 of the Constitution of the country. The issue was whether the exclusion of services relatable to the 7th Schedule from the legislative and executive domain of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, vide a notification of the Government of India dated May 21, 2015, is unconstitutional and illegal.

The matter was referred to a larger bench later. Before that, in 2018, a Constitution bench of the apex court had interpreted Article 239AA of the Constitution, which contains special provisions with respect to the NCT. The peculiar status of the NCT and the powers of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and the L-G 
were discussed. The court then ruled that the L-G cannot act independently without the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers and has to work harmoniously with the NCT government.

TAGS
Supreme Court Delhi officers control CJI NV Ramana Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government Centre tussle
