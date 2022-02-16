STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Union Minister Amit Shah praises Delhi police for 'fair' probe of 2020 riots, COVID duty

Being the police force in the city, Delhi police serves a host of duties that include providing security to dignitaries.

Published: 16th February 2022 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minster Amit Shah honours a police personnel at the 75th Raising Day Parade of the Delhi Police

Union Home Minster Amit Shah honours a police personnel at the 75th Raising Day Parade of the Delhi Police. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday praised the Delhi Police for its "strict" and "fair" investigation of the 2020 Delhi riots and for doing an "exceptional job" during the pandemic. Addressing the 75th Raising Day parade of Delhi Police said, Shah also lauded Delhi police for thwarting 
terror attempts.

"The Delhi Police has worked hard during the riots and the coronavirus pandemic. For the way the Delhi Police investigated the riot cases in a strict and fair manner and presented the rioters in court, I congratulate them," Shah said.

The minister showered praises on Delhi police for effectively multi-tasking several responsibilities. Being the police force in the city, Delhi police serves a host of duties that include providing security to dignitaries. The force ensures that various programmes happen without glitches, Shah said. "Whenever any event happens at an international level, its repercussions are also felt in the city. The police also has the job of monitoring the situation here," he said.

Pointing out that the 75th birthday of the Delhi Police coincides with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Shah asked the force to prepare a road map for the next five years. "I urge the Delhi Police commissioner and the union home secretary to prepare a road map for the next five years and 25 years with well-defined goals," he said.

Shah also paid respects to the 79 police personnel who lost their lives during the pandemic while serving the public. Recalling Delhi police's crucial role during the pandemic, the minister said, "The police personnel attended to senior citizens and those facing difficulties, took them for testing, got them hospitalised and provided oxygen cylinders to those who were in need."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Union Home Minister Amit Shah police
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp