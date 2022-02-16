Union Minister Amit Shah praises Delhi police for 'fair' probe of 2020 riots, COVID duty

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday praised the Delhi Police for its "strict" and "fair" investigation of the 2020 Delhi riots and for doing an "exceptional job" during the pandemic. Addressing the 75th Raising Day parade of Delhi Police said, Shah also lauded Delhi police for thwarting

terror attempts.

"The Delhi Police has worked hard during the riots and the coronavirus pandemic. For the way the Delhi Police investigated the riot cases in a strict and fair manner and presented the rioters in court, I congratulate them," Shah said.

The minister showered praises on Delhi police for effectively multi-tasking several responsibilities. Being the police force in the city, Delhi police serves a host of duties that include providing security to dignitaries. The force ensures that various programmes happen without glitches, Shah said. "Whenever any event happens at an international level, its repercussions are also felt in the city. The police also has the job of monitoring the situation here," he said.

Pointing out that the 75th birthday of the Delhi Police coincides with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Shah asked the force to prepare a road map for the next five years. "I urge the Delhi Police commissioner and the union home secretary to prepare a road map for the next five years and 25 years with well-defined goals," he said.

Shah also paid respects to the 79 police personnel who lost their lives during the pandemic while serving the public. Recalling Delhi police's crucial role during the pandemic, the minister said, "The police personnel attended to senior citizens and those facing difficulties, took them for testing, got them hospitalised and provided oxygen cylinders to those who were in need."